Two vehicle fatal crash in unincorporated Harvard

HARVARD -- A 25-year-old Harvard man has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in unincorporated Harvard on June 9.
Around 10:02 p.m., Police and Fire Department officials from McHenry County, Harvard, and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan.
Preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Civic, driven by the 25-year-old Harvard man, was traveling Westbound on Illinois Route 173 West of Altenburg Road.
For reasons unknown, the Honda was in the wrong lane, traveling Westbound in the Eastbound lane of traffic.
A Nissan Frontier was traveling Eastbound in the corresponding lane of traffic.
The Honda struck the Nissan at a high rate of speed in the 19400 block of Illinois Route 173.
The driver of the Honda died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to be treated at Rockford's Javon Bea Hospital.
After closing down the scene overnight for approximately seven hours, the investigation is still ongoing.