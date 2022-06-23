 Skip to main content
Two vehicle crash in Rockford, serious injuries reported

Alexis Zambrzycki

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Police tweeted today that there has been a two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley.

Serious injuries are reported at this time. 

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route as the road is closed during investigations.

Police have told 13 WREX that seven to eight people have been taken to the hospital.

Updates will be posted when there are more details.

