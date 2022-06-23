Two vehicle crash in Rockford, serious injuries reported

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Police tweeted today that there has been a two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley.
CRASH: Two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley. Serious injuries reported at this time. Please find an alternate route as the road is closed while we investigate. Updates will be posted when there are more details.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2022
Serious injuries are reported at this time.
Motorists are urged to find an alternate route as the road is closed during investigations.
Police have told 13 WREX that seven to eight people have been taken to the hospital.
Updates will be posted when there are more details.