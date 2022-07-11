Two people injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend

ELIZABETH, Il. (WREX) — Over the weekend on Sunday morning the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle motorcycle crash with injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle, 48-year-old male traveled off the roadway after missing a sharp left turning corner. The motorcycle overturned and caused injuries to both the driver and his passenger a 44-year-old female.
The driver was not wearing a helmet during the crash and was transported to Saint Anthony's Medical Center by helicopter. The passenger was wearing a helmet and was transported to Midwest Medical Center for her treatment.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.