Two-passenger plane makes emergency landing in DeKalb

DEKALB -- On June 23 around 5:08 p.m., DeKalb deputies responded to Afton Forest Preserve for a report of a plane that had gone down in the area.
Deputies located the plane sitting upright on the roadway in the 12000 block of McGirr Road.
The pilot, Narvick Garcia-Lopez and his passenger/student Nathan Stonehocker stated that they had to make an emergency landing on the roadway due to the plane running out of fuel.
The plane had been flown out of Aurora Municipal Airport.
After being inspected for damages, the plane was refueled and used McGirr Road as a runway to take off back towards Aurora Municipal Airport.