Two men charged after allegedly shooting, killing a teen in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. — Two men have been charged with first degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old in DeKalb on Thursday.

According to DeKalb Police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Russell Road.

Officers then found two people shot.

Both were taken to DeKalb's Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital where one, a 19-year-old named Marlon King, was pronounced dead.

The other victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford for further treatment.

DeKalb Police have charged 19-year-old Jayden Hernandez and 20-year-old Carreon Scott with first degree murder and mob action after an investigation shows the two were involved in a fight that led to the shooting.

Hernandez was also charged with resisting a police officer.

