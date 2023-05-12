Two men charged after allegedly shooting, killing a teen in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. — Two men have been charged with first degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old in DeKalb on Thursday.
According to DeKalb Police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Russell Road.
Officers then found two people shot.
Both were taken to DeKalb's Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital where one, a 19-year-old named Marlon King, was pronounced dead.
The other victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford for further treatment.
DeKalb Police have charged 19-year-old Jayden Hernandez and 20-year-old Carreon Scott with first degree murder and mob action after an investigation shows the two were involved in a fight that led to the shooting.
Hernandez was also charged with resisting a police officer.