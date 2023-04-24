Two Men and a Truck continues annual Movers for Moms program

Giving back to the community has been a long tradition at Two Men and a Truck, when founder Mary Ellen Sheets first began the company in the 1980s her goal was to help others anyway she could.
For years now, the companies national giving program has been aimed at assisting moms in need. Here in the Stateline, Two Men and a Truck are partnering with Remedies Renewing Lives to provide donations to help moms in need. For their annual “Movers for Moms” program.
Essential care items like toothpaste and soap will be collected for Remedies Renewing Lives, a program that provides critical and life saving services to adults struggling with substance abuse and victims of domestic violence.
The organizers say every mom should feel special on her day, regardless of her circumstances and should know she hasn’t been forgotten.
“We are just super excited to help moms in any way that we can and hope that they can have a better Mother's Day this year because of it." Angelica Post, marketing specialist for Two Men and a Truck said.
Donations are being accepted now until May 10, from there Two Men and a Truck will provide trucks and man-power for picking up donations at many locations and help deliver them to Remedies Renewing Lives.
All items are accepted however much needed items include:
- RMTD Bus Passes
- Stationary/Stamps
- Towels/Washcloths
- New socks/underwear bottoms and tops
- Pajama pants
- Gloves/mittens
- Shampoo/Conditioner
- Lotion
- Body wash/deodorant
- Toothpaste/toothbrush
- Used chargers
- Ethnic hair products
- Diapers
- Feminine care products
- Baby wipes/formula/clothes
Drop off locations include:
- Urban Farm Girl - Rockford Il.
- Womanspace - Rockford Il.
- Target - E. State St Rockford Il.
- Dolphin Swim Club - Loves Park Il.
- Two Men and a Truck - Loves Park Il.