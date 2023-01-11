Two killed in Jo Daviess County crash Monday night

GALENA (WREX) — Two people are dead following a three car crash on U.S. 20 near William Drive in Galena, Illinois.
According to police, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 14-year-old boy collided head on with a 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by Mallory Nausner of Freeport.
The Hyundai then hit the trailer of a semi-truck, killing 36-year-old Domingo Lopez Marcos and 23-year-old Ambrocio Santiago Maton, both of Galena.
Nausner was able to get out of her car before it caught fire after sliding into a ditch.
She and the 14-year-old boy were taken to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.