Two juveniles arrested in Harvard for battery

HARVARD -- On April 27 at 3:19 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a report of possible battery on the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street.
Upon arrival to the scene, an officer located a 14-year-old victim who sustained minor injuries.
The victim told authorities that a group of unknown males struck him several times while he was talking on the 600 block of North Jefferson Street, just several minutes prior.
After a thorough investigation conducted on May 6 at 4:21 p.m., two 16-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with Battery and Mob Action.
Both suspects were petitioned to McHenry County Court Services and released to a parent.