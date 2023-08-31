 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two found dead in home after welfare check in Ogle County

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Tape Generic.jpg

According to a spokesperson with the City of Oregon Police, on Thursday, officers forced their way into the home to conduct a welfare check on the residents.

OREGON, Ill — Two people were found dead in their home in Oregon on Monday morning after police were called to a home at 807 Franklin St. for a welfare check.

Oregon Death Investigations

According to a spokesperson with the City of Oregon Police, on Thursday, officers forced their way into the home to conduct a welfare check on the residents.

Once inside, Officers found Philip and Becki Bausone deceased in the home.

Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!

An investigation into their deaths is currently underway.

The Ogle County Coroners Office, Ogle County Sheriff's and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Download our News and Weather apps on iOS, Android, Alexa, and TV

Oregon police says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you