Two found dead in home after welfare check in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill — Two people were found dead in their home in Oregon on Monday morning after police were called to a home at 807 Franklin St. for a welfare check.
According to a spokesperson with the City of Oregon Police, on Thursday, officers forced their way into the home to conduct a welfare check on the residents.
Once inside, Officers found Philip and Becki Bausone deceased in the home.
An investigation into their deaths is currently underway.
The Ogle County Coroners Office, Ogle County Sheriff's and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.
Oregon police says there is no threat to the public at this time.