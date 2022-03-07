 Skip to main content
Two dead, six others taken to hospital after Garden Prairie fire

GARDEN PRAIRIE (WREX) — An early morning fire in rural Boone County has left two people dead.

Boone County fire officials tell 13 WREX that two people died and six others were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire. The ages of the victims are not known at this time. 

Authorities say three people are still unaccounted for but are believed to be dead inside the home, authorities tell 13 WREX. 

It happened in the 11000 block of Fleming St. in Garden Prairie around 2:30 Monday morning. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

