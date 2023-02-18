Two area Girls Bowling teams battle for top spot in state

ROCKFORD — Teams from across the state gathered in Rockford this week at The Cherry Bowl to bowl for the top team in the state.
Both Hononegah and Harlem placed in the top 12 to earn a spot in the State Final and the Lady Huskies Freshman Allison Roberts was also in contention for top individual.
Other area individuals that qualified for state were Madison Davenport (Hononegah) Sarah Legoo (Guilford) Stephanie Windsor (Harlem) Grace DeBord (Dixon) Emilee and Katelin Mullranin (Hononegah)
Hononegah was led by Senior Madison Davenport who finished with 2,465 pins in the tournament, followed by sisters Katelin and Emilee Mullranin who finished with 2,271 and 2,111 pins respectively.
The Lady Indians finished eighth in state with a total of 11,264 pins in the tournament.
As for Harlem, The Lady Huskies were led by Freshman Allison Roberts with 2,528 pins.
Roberts and four others broke the two thousand pin mark for the tournament.
Stephanie Windsor: 2,330
Ashlin Teves: 2,292
Hailee Kerr: 2,141
Miranda Klenz: 2,064
Despite leading in the final two games, the Huskies dropped to and finished in third on the tournament with a total of 11,878 pins.
Harlem Head Coach Jim Heathscott says this moment is bittersweet being so close to the top.
To come back and actually lead the tournament with two games left, that's huge," he said.
"The girls never quit, they kept fighting kept picking up spares I told them keep closing frames and they did that. We had our chances and is it bittersweet? Yeah, we were there, we led with two games left but hats off to Joliet and Lockport, they took advantages of their breaks and they got us." he said.
Joliet West placed second with 11,942.
Lockport, now three-time defending Champions, took home First with a total of 11,975