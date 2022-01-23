Turning more active tonight into Monday; arctic cold for the mid week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Round #3 of 3 for snowfall is approaching the Stateline tonight and will last through the day tomorrow. Frigid temperatures expected throughout next week.
Another active night:
Snow showers are expected later tonight into the early morning hours of Monday. The heaviest snowfall for this clipper system is expected during the Monday morning commute, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Stateline based on the impacts this upcoming clipper system is bringing.
Temperatures remain in the teens tonight and will be rising into the mid 20s by tomorrow.
Messy Monday:
Snow continues into the day on Monday causing a messy morning commute. Total accumulations look to stay closer to an inch but locations closer to the WI border could see closer to 2 inches. With the snow's timing and intensity, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and to slow down when you encounter slick road conditions.
Monday night looks to remain clear and starts the cold trend. Because of the fresh snowpack, clear conditions, and a strong wind we will be in for some rather chilly temperatures. Monday night temperatures are below zero with wind chill temperatures in the teens below zero.
Frigid midweek:
Cold arctic air returns behind Monday's clipper system. High temperatures will struggle to stick in the single digits and nightly low temperatures will bottom out in the teens below zero.
Add in a light and variable northerly wind this causes temperatures to feel like they are in the 20s below zero! Bundle up and stay warm for Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.
Looking ahead:
Temperatures return to a seasonable 20-to-30-degree range for the end of the week, right now the Stateline stays dry into next weekend with mostly sunny skies and average temperatures.