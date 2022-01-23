 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected for the
Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin late tonight, with the
highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning
commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely during the Monday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Turning more active tonight into Monday; arctic cold for the mid week

  • 0
Justin Headlines.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Round #3 of 3 for snowfall is approaching the Stateline tonight and will last through the day tomorrow. Frigid temperatures expected throughout next week. 

Another active night:

tonight 3.png

Snow showers are expected later tonight into the early morning hours of Monday. The heaviest snowfall for this clipper system is expected during the Monday morning commute, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Stateline based on the impacts this upcoming clipper system is bringing. 

Temperatures remain in the teens tonight and will be rising into the mid 20s by tomorrow. 

Messy Monday:

Snow continues into the day on Monday causing a messy morning commute. Total accumulations look to stay closer to an inch but locations closer to the WI border could see closer to 2 inches. With the snow's timing and intensity, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and to slow down when you encounter slick road conditions.

Midwest NAM NEST.png

Monday night looks to remain clear and starts the cold trend. Because of the fresh snowpack, clear conditions, and a strong wind we will be in for some rather chilly temperatures. Monday night temperatures are below zero with wind chill temperatures in the teens below zero.

Frigid midweek:

Cold arctic air returns behind Monday's clipper system. High temperatures will struggle to stick in the single digits and nightly low temperatures will bottom out in the teens below zero.

frost heads up.png

Add in a light and variable northerly wind this causes temperatures to feel like they are in the 20s below zero! Bundle up and stay warm for Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead:

Temperatures return to a seasonable 20-to-30-degree range for the end of the week, right now the Stateline stays dry into next weekend with mostly sunny skies and average temperatures. 

Tags

Recommended for you