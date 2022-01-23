Turning more active tonight into Monday; arctic cold for the mid week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected for the Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin late tonight, with the highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely during the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&