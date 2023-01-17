Tuesday stays quiet before wintry weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloud cover takes over for Tuesday with dry conditions expected before another system will reach us into Wednesday.
Cloud cover will dominate today as temperatures remain cool. Early on temperatures sat within the upper 30's and they will hold steady within the upper 30's for most of the day until we fall into the lower 30's later tonight.
A few isolated showers moved through early but dry conditions are expected for a majority of the day. You might notice a light breeze with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.
With a quiet night ahead and start to our Wednesday, our next system will be inching closer bringing us a rain and snow mix, some may even see accumulating snow.
A few details are still unclear and may change but here is what we do know. The current track will bring most of the snow further north of our area, leaving most of us to see a rain and snow mix or just rain showers.
Those further to the northwest have a higher chance to see wet snow accumulate as most of northern Illinois is trending to see rain instead of snow.
The system will begin to exit into the latter half of the day on "Thursday and as temperatures drop, some may see brief snow showers before we stay dry into Friday.
With some details still murky, stay tuned tot eh forecast for the details.