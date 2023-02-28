Tuesday stays dry with another chance for rain moving in tonight

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

East Branch Pecatonica River Near Blanchardville affecting
Lafayette County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Kenosha and Lake
Counties.

Root River At Franklin affecting Milwaukee County.

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has causes rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 3.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 6.0 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 07/26/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Wed  Thu  Fri  Sat
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   3.45  9 pm 2/27   6.0  5.6  4.7  3.7

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        3.89  4 am 2/28         2.34       6.00  6 pm 3/01


&&

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday stays quiet before another chance for rain moves in overnight leading to a very mild Wednesday. 

tonight 1.png

This morning brings us cooler temperatures as we will be greeted with the 30's heading out the door. You may see some sunshine early, but cloud cover will stick around today as we transition to cloudy skies later this evening. 

Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 40's with winds only gusting near 15 MPH for a light breeze. Late this evening and into tonight, showers will move in bringing us another chance for rain. 

Scattered rain is expected to move in mainly after 9 p.m. this evening and will exit closer to 3 a.m. Under a tenth of an inch is expected. Conditions will be dry once we head out the door Wednesday morning. 

WREX clouds.png

This second chance for rain may lead to the rise of river levels as a few rivers are already seeing a flood alert. The Sugar River that comes through Durand and Shirland is already under a Flood Warning as minor flooding is expected. This warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on March 2nd. 

The Pecatonica River will see a Flood Watch that will go into effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. until further notice. The Rock River will also see a Flood Watch go into effect on Thursday until further notice as well as minor flooding is possible. 

Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 30's before they leap into the middle 50's for Wednesday afternoon. 

The first day of meteorological Spring will definitely feel like it as the day stays mild and dry with mostly cloudy skies. By Thursday, temperatures will drop in to the upper 30's as chances for snow return Thursday night. 

headline 2.png

Snow showers will linger throughout Friday as they will exit into later Friday night. The track of this system may still change so we may not see much for accumulating snow. Stay tuned to the forecast as more details become clearer. 

The weekend will stay dry with the 40's returning once again with sunshine also back by Sunday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

