Tuesday stays dry with another chance for rain moving in tonight

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois... East Branch Pecatonica River Near Blanchardville affecting Lafayette County. Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Kenosha and Lake Counties. Root River At Franklin affecting Milwaukee County. Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green Counties. .Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has causes rivers to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 3.5 feet. - Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 6.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.9 feet on 07/26/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 6 am... Location stage stage stage/time Wed Thu Fri Sat Brodhead 5.0 4.5 3.45 9 pm 2/27 6.0 5.6 4.7 3.7 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Brodhead 3.89 4 am 2/28 2.34 6.00 6 pm 3/01 &&