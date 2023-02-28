Tuesday stays dry with another chance for rain moving in tonight

Tuesday stays quiet before another chance for rain moves in overnight leading to a very mild Wednesday.
This morning brings us cooler temperatures as we will be greeted with the 30's heading out the door. You may see some sunshine early, but cloud cover will stick around today as we transition to cloudy skies later this evening.
Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 40's with winds only gusting near 15 MPH for a light breeze. Late this evening and into tonight, showers will move in bringing us another chance for rain.
Scattered rain is expected to move in mainly after 9 p.m. this evening and will exit closer to 3 a.m. Under a tenth of an inch is expected. Conditions will be dry once we head out the door Wednesday morning.
This second chance for rain may lead to the rise of river levels as a few rivers are already seeing a flood alert. The Sugar River that comes through Durand and Shirland is already under a Flood Warning as minor flooding is expected. This warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on March 2nd.
The Pecatonica River will see a Flood Watch that will go into effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. until further notice. The Rock River will also see a Flood Watch go into effect on Thursday until further notice as well as minor flooding is possible.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 30's before they leap into the middle 50's for Wednesday afternoon.
The first day of meteorological Spring will definitely feel like it as the day stays mild and dry with mostly cloudy skies. By Thursday, temperatures will drop in to the upper 30's as chances for snow return Thursday night.
Snow showers will linger throughout Friday as they will exit into later Friday night. The track of this system may still change so we may not see much for accumulating snow. Stay tuned to the forecast as more details become clearer.
The weekend will stay dry with the 40's returning once again with sunshine also back by Sunday.