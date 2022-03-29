Tuesday starts of dry before soggy weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday starts off dry with showers to return as early as this evening, leading to a soggy midweek.
Soon-to-be-soggy:
Tuesday is off to a dry but chilly start with temperatures into the upper 20's early. The morning will feature cloudy skies as temperatures begin to warm, we'll reach into the lower to middle 40's before we end up dropping into the upper 30's.
Temperatures will climb overnight as Wednesday will bring the 60's back into the forecast. As we head into this afternoon, breezy conditions will return before the rain with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Light, scattered showers may bubble up this afternoon with mostly dry conditions expected until the overnight hours. More widespread rain will move in, even bringing a chance for thunderstorms through Wednesday morning.
We may get some dry time in between showers as the best chance for heavier rain and any thunderstorm activity will present itself Wednesday. Most of the area may pick up 0.5"+ of rain with some spots seeing closer to 1.5 inches of rain. Higher amounts will be seen under thunderstorms.
Some activity will linger into Thursday bringing us a chance for a rain and snow mix if not just snow. Minor accumulations are possible.
After a mild but soggy Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the lower 40's for Thursday but we dry off and slightly warm up for the end of the week. Friday will bring back lots of sunshine as well as the upper 40's.
Another chance:
As Thursday evening and most of Friday is trending to stay dry, another chance for a rain and snow mix returns late Friday early into Saturday.
The weekend may be off to a wintry start with cooler temperatures into Saturday with another system bringing a rain and snow mix possible with a light rain into the late morning as the system moves out.
The end of your weekend will stay dry with partly sunny skies expected as temperatures climb back into the lower 50's.