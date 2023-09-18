 Skip to main content
Tuesday rain brings cooler weather with it

Showers and storms are with us for the first half of the day. See when the bulk of the rain comes through in the forecast video.

Temperatures drop Tuesday under a cloudy and rainy sky, then conditions reverse course quickly with summer warmth by midweek.

The rain rolls in after midnight and starts out light and spotty. By 5 am, the showers are widespread, with a few downpours sprinkled in at times. We'll continue to have rain and occasional brief downpours and storms through the rest of the morning, then the rain dries up slowly throughout the afternoon. 

Temperatures stay cool under the clouds and rain, and only get into the upper 60s for most spots. That changes quickly Wednesday. Summer weather slides back in, with most spots getting to 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. We'll see mainly sunny weather for Thursday and Friday, with highs right around 80 degrees.

The summer stretch may come to an end this weekend. Saturday stays in the upper 70s, though a slight chance for rain develops later in the day. We mostly likely see, for now, rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain may linger for a while at the end of the weekend. Temperatures continue to cool off and dip to the low 70s Sunday.

Cooler yet near average weather is likely next week. That means temperatures staying in the low to middle 70s most days.

