Tuesday may bring a few showers by midday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a quiet start this morning, a few showers may move in by midday before another rain chance returns by Thursday.
Tuesday is off to a quiet start for most. Cloudy skies dominate early with some further south seeing a few flurries early. Most of the morning is trending to stay dry until a chance for rain creeps in this afternoon.
A few scattered rain showers will develop after 12 p.m. and tapper off closer to 4 p.m. The rest of the evening trends to stay dry with cloud cover remaining overhead.
Mostly cloudy skies will take us through most of Wednesday with temperatures staying within the middle 40's.
Another system will reach us into Thursday bringing a chance for a rain and snow mix. There is some disagreement with this system like how quickly the rain will move in but the first half of the day is expected to stay dry.
Showers will move in closer to mid-afternoon as the activity will become more widespread overnight. As temperatures start to drop into the evening and overnight, the rain will transition into a rain a snow mix further north along the Illinois/Wisconsin Stateline.
As temperatures continue to drop into Friday morning, some areas along the Statleine may see some accumulation as the rain and snow mix may transition into a wet snow.
Details will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week, stay tuned to the forecast.