 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday may bring a few showers by midday

  • Updated
  • 0

This week brings more than one chance for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a quiet start this morning, a few showers may move in by midday before another rain chance returns by Thursday.

Tuesday is off to a quiet start for most. Cloudy skies dominate early with some further south seeing a few flurries early. Most of the morning is trending to stay dry until a chance for rain creeps in this afternoon.

TRIAL HRRR long range.png

A few scattered rain showers will develop after 12 p.m. and tapper off closer to 4 p.m. The rest of the evening trends to stay dry with cloud cover remaining overhead. 

Mostly cloudy skies will take us through most of Wednesday with temperatures staying within the middle 40's. 

Another system will reach us into Thursday bringing a chance for a rain and snow mix. There is some disagreement with this system like how quickly the rain will move in but the first half of the day is expected to stay dry. 

Euro short range.png

Showers will move in closer to mid-afternoon as the activity will become more widespread overnight. As temperatures start to drop into the evening and overnight, the rain will transition into a rain a snow mix further north along the Illinois/Wisconsin Stateline. 

As temperatures continue to drop into Friday morning, some areas along the Statleine may see some accumulation as the rain and snow mix may transition into a wet snow. 

Details will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week, stay tuned to the forecast. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you