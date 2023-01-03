Tuesday kicks off an active stretch of weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday is off to a soggy start as active weather is expected through Thursday as temperatures start to drop.
Grab an umbrella as you head out the door this morning as light rain is moving through the area. Showers will become more scattered by midmorning with some drying off.
A few showers and even thunderstorms may redevelop into the early afternoon. Cloud cover will then take over as we stay dry into the evening. The overnight hours feature a slight chance for showers as temperatures drop.
Wednesday brings a chance for rain and snow showers as temperatures will drop near freezing. With even cooler temperatures expected later in the day, snow showers will move through overnight into early Thursday morning.
These snow showers will only bring minor accumulations with most of the area picking up less than one inch.
Dry conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon through Friday. Temperatures will stay within the middle 30's starting tomorrow and even into the weekend.
Snow showers may move through early Saturday, stay tuned to the forecast for more details.