Tuesday kicks off an active pattern bringing chances for stronger storms

Active weather returns to the Stateline bringing a couple chances for strong to severe storms even into the middle of the week.
Tuesday morning brings a few hot-or-miss thunderstorms as most of the area stays dry. More dry time is expected for the middle of the day.
After a few pop up showers this morning, the middle of the day brings us some dry time and cloud cover. You may see some sunshine peaking out from the clouds before more storms develop later this evening thanks to the passage of a cold front.
Some of these storms may become severe with a 1 out of 5 being today's potential. If those storms become severe, damaging wind gusts and hail will be the biggest concern.
We dry out once again after this evening's chance before more widespread activity is expected early into Wednesday morning. The same potential remains, 1/5 for damaging winds and hail, this time also seeing a threat for flooding.
There is some uncertainty which track the storm will take, but a few showers and storms may still roll through bringing heavy rain at times. Some areas may see over an inch of rain by the end of the week.
The showers and storms are expected through the morning tomorrow and look to exit into the early afternoon as we then dry off. There is a low chance for a few lingering showers and storms into the evening.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 70's for Wednesday as the activity sweeps through, but we bounce back to the low to mid 80's for the rest of the forecast.
Thursday brings mostly dry weather with a low chance for a pop up shower or two. Partly cloudy skies will dominate as we see a better chance for showers and storms into Friday.
Another cold front will sweep through bringing us a few storms later in the day on Friday. Most of this activity will exit early Saturday as we dry off for the rest of the weekend.