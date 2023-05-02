 Skip to main content
Tuesday kicks off a stretch of dry weather as temperatures climb

  • Updated
Sunshine is back tomorrow as temperatures start to warm

Tuesday kicks off a longer stretch of dry weather as temperatures gradually warm for the rest of the week.

Heading out the door this morning, some locations have dropped into the upper 30's with many hanging on to the lower 40's. 

With a chilly start, afternoon highs will climb warmer into the middle 50's. However, we still remain below average. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate as we stay dry. Breezy winds will still stick around, gusting near 35 MPH through the afternoon.

Winds will begin to settle into tonight as temperatures crumble. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 30's. With such chilly conditions expected, patchy frost is possible. Hold off on bringing any plants outside. 

Wednesday will be off to a cold start, but temperatures will rise into the lower 60's by the afternoon. Cloud cover exits overnight leading to plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday. 

By Thursday, the lower 70's return as conditions remain dry until Sunday night. Cloud cover will move in for our Friday, but sunshine returns for Saturday as forecast highs are expected to reach the low to mid 70's. 

Sunday and early not week brings us into the upper 70's, potentially even lower 80's. The 8-14 day temperature outlook does feature chances to stay above average through the middle of the month. 

Active weather doesn't return until late Sunday night with a few chances possible into next week.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

