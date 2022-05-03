Tuesday is off to a soggy start as we dry off into the evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soaking showers take over early Tuesday with rain to linger into the afternoon before a dry Wednesday.
Soggy Tuesday:
Moderate to heavy rainfall moves through all of northern Illinois this morning. The heaviest rain will slowly die down as we get closer to lunch time. Showers will become more scattered and may linger into the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain chilly as we'll climb into the upper 40's, barely making it into the lower 50's. Winds will also gust up to 30 miles per hour mid-morning
Dry conditions return into the evening as cloud cover remains. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 30's with patchy frost possible. We'll see a decrease in clouds allowing some sun to peak through early Wednesday.
With a brief break expected for tomorrow, chances for rain return into Thursday.
Another chance:
Wednesday will feature some sun early as we'll see clouds move in throughout the day. Temperatures will be back in other 60's before our next chance for rain.
Showers return into Thursday with forecast highs only reaching the upper 50's through Friday. Rain will move Thursday afternoon, spilling over into Friday morning.
By Saturday, middle to upper 60's return along with lots of sunshine. We may break 70 degrees for Sunday with more cloud cover overhead.