Tuesday is off to a dry start before showers reach the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first half of Tuesday will stay dry before chances for rain increase later this afternoon.
Coming rain:
Tuesday brings lots of dry time. The first half of our day will see cloud cover building in. Along with a dry start, cooler conditions will also be noticed. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 30's for some as we'll climb into the upper 50's by the afternoon.
The early afternoon will stay dry with chances for rain increasing after 4 p.m. A cold front will sweep through the late afternoon and evening bringing the Stateline a line of showers. The bulk of the rain will reach us after 6 p.m. Pockets of heavier rain are possible, there may even be a thunderstorm imbedded with the rain.
This activity will linger through the overnight hours but will wrap up early into Wednesday morning. You may still notice a drizzle as you head out the door tomorrow, but Wednesday will feature lots of dry time.
Midweek:
Wednesday will bring another day with temperatures into the upper 50's as we'll see another round of dry time.
As showers move out early tomorrow morning, even the cloud cover will part ways with us as we'll see conditions become sunny. Most of Wednesday is trending to stay dry with showers reaching us once again overnight.
Chances for showers increase Wednesday into early Thursday. Showers will be off and on through the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the middle 40's expected by the afternoon. Showers will linger into the overnight hours and with temperatures falling into the 30's, some showers will transition into a rain and snow mix if not just snow.
Friday morning may start with scattered showers, potentially just flurries, as this entire system begins to move out.