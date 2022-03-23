Tuesday is American Red Cross Giving Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Red Cross responds to disasters across the world, assisting the people who need it most. Their work is reliant on the help of volunteers and donations from the public.
March 23 is Red Cross Giving Day in the United States, one of the biggest opportunities to donate to one of the world's largest organizations that help people recovering after disasters.
Red Cross Giving Day comes as Red Cross volunteers from across the country are going to the southern United States from Texas to Alabama as severe weather, including deadly tornadoes, have been hitting communities over the last few days.
Holly Baker, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, says the impact volunteers have on families affected by devastating natural disasters is essential to helping them get back on their feet.
"To have the Red Cross be able to respond immediately and be on the ground the same day that these events happening is really powerful," Baker says. "We're able to provide support to those families that's comforting them, making sure that they have access to shelter if they need it, providing food, water and also guidance and mental health support."
Donations on Wednesday's Red Cross Giving Day are being doubled up to $200,000 by the Malott Family Foundation.
Information on how to donate is available on the American Red Cross website.