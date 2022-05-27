'Tuesday Evening in the Gardens' music series returns May 31

ROCKFORD -- A popular summertime live music series returns to Anderson Japanese Gardens on May 31.
"Tuesday Evening in the Gardens" takes place outside every Tuesday though the end of August.
The 14-week concert series features local, regional, and nationally-touring musicians with the entire schedule online.
Concerts are free for Premium Garden Members and only the cost of regular Garden admission for Basic and Non-Members.
Guests are invited to arrive starting at 5:00 p.m. to set up seating and picnics on the lawn.
The first performer will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. followed by the headlining act starting around 6:45 p.m.
Food and beverage items will also be available for purchase from local favorites including Woodfire Pizza, Fresco, and Prairie Street Brewing Company.
Carry-in beverages are prohibited and parking lots are expected to fill up fast.
Off-site parking is available at the College of Medicine with a complimentary shuttle service between the lot and Anderson Gardens' Visitor Center.