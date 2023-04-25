 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

&&

Tuesday dries out ahead of sub-freezing temperatures

  • 0

After a few morning showers, Tuesday dries out with temperatures expected to tumble into tonight before rainy weather moves in.

Headlines.png

A few light showers are moving through this morning. You might want to grab an umbrella, but in case you forget showers will taper off through midmorning. 

Mostly cloudy skies will take us into the afternoon as the clouds will slowly begin to exit. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50's as we stay cooler. 

WREX clouds.png

With partly cloudy skies expected into tonight, overnight lows will fall into the lower 30's, if not upper 20's triggering a Freeze Watch for almost all of northern Illinois. This will go into effect at midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Hopefully, this will be the last night we drop below freezing as temperatures bounce back for the end of the week. 

Wednesday will bring us into the middle 50's as we continue to warm into the middle to upper 60's for both Thursday and Friday. 

Sunshine returns tomorrow and sticks with us until cloud cover moves in for Friday ahead of what may be a soggy weekend. Another system will move through the area bringing us rain into Saturday and even Sunday. This will also drop our temperature back into the lower 50's.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning. The extended forecast looks to bring back sunshine and mild temperatures. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you