Tuesday dries out ahead of sub-freezing temperatures

After a few morning showers, Tuesday dries out with temperatures expected to tumble into tonight before rainy weather moves in.
A few light showers are moving through this morning. You might want to grab an umbrella, but in case you forget showers will taper off through midmorning.
Mostly cloudy skies will take us into the afternoon as the clouds will slowly begin to exit. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50's as we stay cooler.
With partly cloudy skies expected into tonight, overnight lows will fall into the lower 30's, if not upper 20's triggering a Freeze Watch for almost all of northern Illinois. This will go into effect at midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Hopefully, this will be the last night we drop below freezing as temperatures bounce back for the end of the week.
Wednesday will bring us into the middle 50's as we continue to warm into the middle to upper 60's for both Thursday and Friday.
Sunshine returns tomorrow and sticks with us until cloud cover moves in for Friday ahead of what may be a soggy weekend. Another system will move through the area bringing us rain into Saturday and even Sunday. This will also drop our temperature back into the lower 50's.
A few showers may linger into Monday morning. The extended forecast looks to bring back sunshine and mild temperatures.