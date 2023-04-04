Tuesday brings another threat of damaging storms

Northern Illinois faces another potential for strong storms as portions of the area fall under a 4 out of 5. If storms become severe, all hazards are possible.
Tuesday morning features lots of cloud cover with mostly quiet conditions. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 40's. The first half of the morning are expected to stay dry as a few storms may roll in after 10 a.m.
Portions of our area are under a 4 out of 5 for severe potential with the rest of the Stateline under 3 out of 5. If storms become severe, storms will quickly gain strength potentially bringing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., a few thunderstorms may move in bringing a threat of mainly large, damaging hail. Once this threat passes, the afternoon and evening still feature a chance for strong storms.
There is more uncertainty today than there was last Friday. Today there is a strong "cap" which acts like a lid on the atmosphere. this "cap" was weaker on Friday, thunderstorms broke through it and were able to gain severe strength. Since this "cap" is stronger today, it may prevent storms from forming or limit their potential to reach severe strength.
Because of this, stronger storms may stay within Iowa into the afternoon and evening. Stay vigilant as there is still a chance for these storms to burst through the "cap".
The severe threat will subside closer to midnight before another threat for severe weather moves in tomorrow morning as a cold front sweeps through. Portions of the Stateline are under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential into Wednesday morning.
Timing falls around the morning commute with storms to exit closer to 9 a.m. If storms become severe, the biggest threats will be strong winds, hail, and even tornadoes.
Wednesday will also stay very windy. Wind gusts may reach 45 MPH, secure any loose objects and you may even notice the stronger winds while driving.
After all threats expire, sunshine will return and take over for the next few days. Temperatures will also climb as the 60's are expected by the weekend.