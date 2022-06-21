 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 108 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Boone, Winnebago, Lee, Kane, Ogle,
La Salle and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Triple digit heat disappears as soon as it arrives

Temperatures hit 100 degrees today, but the high heat relaxes over the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford hit 100 degrees for the first time in nearly 10 years, but that high heat doesn't linger. Cooler and more comfortable weather sweep in after a few storms tonight.

Rockford tied today's record at 100 degrees. The previous record dates back to 1988, while the last time Rockford saw the triple digits was July 17, 2012. Temperatures remain hot and in the 90s through the evening, while the heat index stays in the 100s. 

A cold front slides through between 8 pm and 11 pm, bringing eventual relief from the heat and humidity. 

This front may spark widely scattered storms as it moves through. Strong wind gusts and small hail are the main threats. Any storm may bring pockets of heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning, so as soon as you hear thunder get indoors.

Behind the front, temperatures don't drop much, but they do get to more manageable levels. Highs get into the upper 80s Wednesday. The humidity drops a ton, leaving the air feeling a lot more comfortable. The weather rounds out conditions with a lot of sunshine and breezy northwest winds. 

Thursday provides similar weather, then things mix up a little again Friday and Saturday. Friday may spark up an isolated storm or two, then scattered storms develop Saturday as another cold front comes through. Temperatures remain near 90 degrees despite the chances for rain.

After Saturday's front, we look to be cooler for a little while. Starting Sunday, temperatures stay near or below 80 degrees for a couple days through the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

