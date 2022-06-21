Triple digit heat disappears as soon as it arrives

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford hit 100 degrees for the first time in nearly 10 years, but that high heat doesn't linger. Cooler and more comfortable weather sweep in after a few storms tonight.
Rockford tied today's record at 100 degrees. The previous record dates back to 1988, while the last time Rockford saw the triple digits was July 17, 2012. Temperatures remain hot and in the 90s through the evening, while the heat index stays in the 100s.
A cold front slides through between 8 pm and 11 pm, bringing eventual relief from the heat and humidity.
This front may spark widely scattered storms as it moves through. Strong wind gusts and small hail are the main threats. Any storm may bring pockets of heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning, so as soon as you hear thunder get indoors.
Behind the front, temperatures don't drop much, but they do get to more manageable levels. Highs get into the upper 80s Wednesday. The humidity drops a ton, leaving the air feeling a lot more comfortable. The weather rounds out conditions with a lot of sunshine and breezy northwest winds.
Thursday provides similar weather, then things mix up a little again Friday and Saturday. Friday may spark up an isolated storm or two, then scattered storms develop Saturday as another cold front comes through. Temperatures remain near 90 degrees despite the chances for rain.
After Saturday's front, we look to be cooler for a little while. Starting Sunday, temperatures stay near or below 80 degrees for a couple days through the middle of next week.