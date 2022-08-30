Tranquil weather settles in for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an active start, the rest of this week stays dry and sunny with some heat and humidity returning by Friday.
After an active two days, the weather will stay quiet for the rest of the week. Today will feature lots of sunshine and much more comfortable conditions. Yesterday's dew points were in the 70's. Thanks to the cold front that moved through, dew points will stay within the 50's today.
Comfortable conditions settle in as does the sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 70's for warm but pleasant weather. Breezy winds will be noticed by the afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Temperatures and dew points will slowly climb through the end of the week. By Friday, dew points will reach the middle 60's with the middle 80's also returning.
The weekend is trending to stay dry with the exception of a low chance for rain on Saturday. Details will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.