 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tranquil weather settles in along with above average temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A majority of this week is trending to stay quiet with above average temperatures returning.

2 panels with big icons.png

Monday morning is off to a quiet but cold start. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 20's, if not the teens for some locations. Bundle up early on as we'll break into the lower 40's later this afternoon. 

Patchy dense fog has developed for some and with temperatures below freezing, freezing fog may develop leading to a chance of seeing slick spots on the roads this morning. 

Monday will stay quiet with some glimpses of sunshine expected through the morning. Cloud cover will build back in later as we'll see mostly cloudy skies into the overnight hours. 

The rest of this week is trending to stay quiet. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow and into Wednesday. A system will move to the south of the area Wednesday into Thursday bringing us a low chance for rain and snow but conditions are trending to stay dry as of right now. 

6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

Temperatures this week will range between the upper 30's to lower 40's with above average temperatures expected to follow us into next week. The middle of January is looking to bring the 40's for a few days. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you