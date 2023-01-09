Tranquil weather settles in along with above average temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A majority of this week is trending to stay quiet with above average temperatures returning.
Monday morning is off to a quiet but cold start. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 20's, if not the teens for some locations. Bundle up early on as we'll break into the lower 40's later this afternoon.
Patchy dense fog has developed for some and with temperatures below freezing, freezing fog may develop leading to a chance of seeing slick spots on the roads this morning.
Monday will stay quiet with some glimpses of sunshine expected through the morning. Cloud cover will build back in later as we'll see mostly cloudy skies into the overnight hours.
The rest of this week is trending to stay quiet. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow and into Wednesday. A system will move to the south of the area Wednesday into Thursday bringing us a low chance for rain and snow but conditions are trending to stay dry as of right now.
Temperatures this week will range between the upper 30's to lower 40's with above average temperatures expected to follow us into next week. The middle of January is looking to bring the 40's for a few days.