Tranquil weather remains with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rest of the week will bring lots of sunshine and little to no chances for rain.
Rest of this week:
This morning is off to a pleasant start. Sunshine will dominate for our Wednesday as today likely be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 80's.
Dew points will also stay within the middle 60's for a touch of humidity. There will be a cold front moving through helping drop both temperatures and dew points for the end of the week.
The cold front will move through later tonight as both Thursday and Friday will only see forecast highs reach the upper 70's. There may be some light sprinkles early Thursday morning but most of the area will stay dry.
Dew points will also fall as dry air moves in. By Friday, dew points will be within the middle 50's for very comfortable conditions!
Weekend:
The lower 80's will return this weekend as we'll more cloud cover for partly sunny skies through the weekend.
There is a low chance for rain Saturday but most of the day is trending to stay dry with pleasant weather remaining.
Chances for rain may return into next week as we drop back down into the upper 70's.