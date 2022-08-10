 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tranquil weather remains with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rest of the week will bring lots of sunshine and little to no chances for rain. 

Rest of this week:

2 panels with big icons.png

This morning is off to a pleasant start. Sunshine will dominate for our Wednesday as today likely be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 80's. 

Dew points will also stay within the middle 60's for a touch of humidity. There will be a cold front moving through helping drop both temperatures and dew points for the end of the week. 

The cold front will move through later tonight as both Thursday and Friday will only see forecast highs reach the upper 70's. There may be some light sprinkles early Thursday morning but most of the area will stay dry. 

Dew points will also fall as dry air moves in. By Friday, dew points will be within the middle 50's for very comfortable conditions! 

Weekend:

The lower 80's will return this weekend as we'll more cloud cover for partly sunny skies through the weekend. 

There is a low chance for rain Saturday but most of the day is trending to stay dry with pleasant weather remaining. 

Chances for rain may return into next week as we drop back down into the upper 70's. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

