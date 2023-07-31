Tranquil weather is on tap for most of this week

Dry, sunny, and comfortable weather settles in for the first half of this week before humidity and low chances for rain return.
Comfortable weather is expected today with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach for the low to middle 80's as we stay dry.
Allergy levels return to medium-high for most of the week, despite that great outdoor conditions are expected for most of the week. Today's UV Index will be a 9, don't forget to grab the sunscreen if you're heading out!
Dry conditions for the start of the week are thanks to large areas of high pressure keeping the area dry. A majority of this week will remain rain-free with low chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
This weeks pattern keeps rain moving around and not into northern Illinois. As some cloud cover will move in by midweek, can't rule out a chance for light rain.
As we stay mostly dry, temperatures will warm a degree or two as we get closer to the end of the week. Low to middle 80's are expected through Wednesday with the upper 80's expected Thursday.
This will come with a low chance for rain and some more humidity. Dew points will be back between 65° to 70° before slowly dropping slowly dropping into the weekend.