Tranquil start to the last week of June

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a calm start to the last week of June, temperatures will slowly warm as chances for rain creep back.
Warm and sunny:
This morning is off to a cool start as temperatures have dropped into the middle to upper 50's for most. We will slowly warm throughout the morning with forecast highs expected to reach only into the upper 70's.
Temperatures will be a few degrees below average as conditions will warm each and every day with the 90's to return by Thursday. We'll stay near average into the holiday weekend.
Sunny skies will also take us through most of this week, including today as the weather stays dry, sunny and warm. You may feel a slight breeze this afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour.
As we get closer to the weekend, chances for rain return with temperatures staying near average.
End of week:
By Wednesday, temperatures will flirt with the 90's as sunshine continues to dominate. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with forecast highs to climb into the lower 90's.
As we stay dry through Thursday, chances for showers and thunderstorms return late Thursday into our Friday. Temperatures will fall back near average for the end of the week as chances for rain stick with us through most of the day.
The whole day will not be a wash out, stay tuned to the forecast as these details may change.