Tranquil and cooler weather arrives for Wednesday

Quiet and dry weather takes over as Wednesday brings a taste of fall with temperatures staying below average. This all before the heat builds in.
This morning is off to a refreshing start with temperatures falling into the low to middle 50's. Sunshine will greet you as you head out the door.
Dry and sunny conditions take over for the next several days with tranquil weather settling in. Temperatures today will give us a glimpse of fall with afternoon highs reaching only into the low to middle 70's.
Clear skies are expected tonight allowing great viewing conditions of tonight's Super Blue Moon. A blue moon is the 2nd full moon in one month. A supermoon is when the moon is closer to Earth allowing it to appear bigger and brighter.
Temperatures tonight will fall to a chilly upper 40's with great window weather as we get a taste of fall. Not to worry if you're not quite ready yet as temperatures will climb over the next few days.
By Friday we reach for the middle 80's with the 90's back by Sunday. We climb over ten degrees above average for the Labor Day weekend with above average temperatures remaining even into most of next week as we kick of the month of September.