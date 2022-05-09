 Skip to main content
Traffic stop results in discovery of handgun, drugs

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday, May 7 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West State Street and Lakin Terrace.

Joel Jackson, the driver of the vehicle, had a revoked driver's license.

During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded handgun, over 25 ecstasy pills, approximately 40 grams of cannabis, and other various drug paraphernalia.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:

Joel Jackson, 23, Rockford

Armed Violence

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

Various Traffic Offenses

IDOC Parole Violation Warrant

Vandalle Reed, 23, Rockford

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance

