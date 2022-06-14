Traffic crash spins one driver into ditch

SQUAW GROVE TOWNSHIP -- On June 13 around 5:22 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove Road.
When officers arrived, they were told that Car 1 was at the intersection, stopped, waiting to continue to drive East.
Car 2 was going North on Somonauk Road approaching the intersection.
The driver of Car 1 reported that he looked both ways for approaching vehicles, yet failed to see Car 2 travelling North.
Car 1 proceeded into the intersection where Car 2 collided into the passenger's side of Car 1.
The impact caused Car 1 to spin into a nearby ditch located Northeast of the intersection.
The driver of Car 2 sustained minor injuries and was treated at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.
The driver of Car 1 was cited for Failure to Yield at Stop Intersection.