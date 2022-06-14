 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Traffic crash spins one driver into ditch

  Updated
  • 0
Car crash

SQUAW GROVE TOWNSHIP -- On June 13 around 5:22 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove Road.

When officers arrived, they were told that Car 1 was at the intersection, stopped, waiting to continue to drive East. 

Car 2 was going North on Somonauk Road approaching the intersection.

The driver of Car 1 reported that he looked both ways for approaching vehicles, yet failed to see Car 2 travelling North.

Car 1 proceeded into the intersection where Car 2 collided into the passenger's side of Car 1.

The impact caused Car 1 to spin into a nearby ditch located Northeast of the intersection.

The driver of Car 2 sustained minor injuries and was treated at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

The driver of Car 1 was cited for Failure to Yield at Stop Intersection.

