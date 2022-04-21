Traffic crash in Sterling leaves one person dead

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at the intersection of Illinois State Route 2 and River Road.
At 11:07 a.m., officers were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a motorcyclist and a SUV.
Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle as Jordan W. Hurst, 20, of Sterling, and the driver of the SUV as Hortencia O. Garza, 80, of Rock Falls.
Both drivers were taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment, where Hurst was later pronounced dead.
Initial investigation has revealed Hurst was eastbound on East Lincolnway, and Garza was westbound turning left onto River Road.
No citations have been issued, officers are continuing to interview witnesses, and the crash remains under investigation.