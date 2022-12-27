Toxicology report pending in death of elderly woman in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The toxicology report is now pending in the death of a woman killed in a house fire Saturday morning, according to the Winnebago County Coroners Office.
Fire crews from Rockford Fire Department were called to a home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard on Christmas Eve at 9:39 a.m., according to a release from the department.
When Rockford Fire Department personnel arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the house.
Crews were able to put out the fire, but found a 61-year-old woman inside where she was pronounced dead at 9:51 a.m. by the Coroner's Investigator.
Rockford Fire says one firefighter also suffered minor injuries while putting out the fire.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the woman was the only owner of the home.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department.
Positive identification for the 61-year-old woman involved in the house fire is still pending.
An autopsy was performed December 27 and the preliminary cause of death is pending further study and toxicology testing.
The toxicology results are expected to take four to six weeks.