Toxicology report pending in death of elderly woman in Rockford house fire

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet early Wednesday
morning.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Toxicology report pending in death of elderly woman in Rockford house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman dies in Rockford house fire Saturday Morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The toxicology report is now pending in the death of a woman killed in a house fire Saturday morning, according to the Winnebago County Coroners Office.

Fire crews from Rockford Fire Department were called to a home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard on Christmas Eve at 9:39 a.m., according to a release from the department.

When Rockford Fire Department personnel arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but found a 61-year-old woman inside where she was pronounced dead at 9:51 a.m. by the Coroner's Investigator.

Rockford Fire says one firefighter also suffered minor injuries while putting out the fire. 

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the woman was the only owner of the home.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department.

Positive identification for the 61-year-old woman involved in the house fire is still pending.

An autopsy was performed December 27 and the preliminary cause of death is pending further study and toxicology testing.

The toxicology results are expected to take four to six weeks. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you