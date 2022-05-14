Touch a Truck event back after two year absence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday staff and students at Summerdale Early Childhood Center got the chance to see trucks of all sizes up close and personal.
Originally scheduled two years ago until the COVID-19 pandemic put the breaks on this schoolwide event. Touch a Truck allowed the students, their families and the staff of the school to sit in the drivers seat of dump trucks, fire trucks, tractors and more.
School principal Dr. Jennifer Lak said that the school is known for their hands on activities and that this event was perfect for that, she also was glad to see her school community come together again.
"This is a pre k building and we are all about getting hands on opportunities, so this is a great opportunity to bring the community together with our children and staff and enjoy an event outside together and come together to have some joy in the community, we are really excited about tonight" Lak said.
The students said that some of their favorites were the mail truck, helicopter and the animals that were at the event.