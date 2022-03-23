Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1

Weather Alert

Patchy dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less is developing across portions of northern Illinois. The most favored areas extend from Rockford to Ottawa east to western areas of McHenry and Kane Counties. Areas near Rochelle and DeKalb were seeing the most pronounced dense fog. Rain showers will move through these areas during the 7 am hour and may help visibility improve once they pass. Motorists should slow down, increase following distance and be prepared for sharp drops in visibility.