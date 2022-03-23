 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Patchy dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less is
developing across portions of northern Illinois. The most favored
areas extend from Rockford to Ottawa east to western areas of
McHenry and Kane Counties. Areas near Rochelle and DeKalb were
seeing the most pronounced dense fog. Rain showers will move
through these areas during the 7 am hour  and may help visibility
improve once they pass. Motorists should slow down, increase
following distance and be prepared for sharp drops in visibility.

Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1

Lousiana Storm Damage.jpg

ARABI, La. (AP) - A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

Parts of St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, appeared to take the brunt of the weather's fury, and that is where the so far single fatality occurred.

St. Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how the person died; they said multiple other people were injured.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, and one woman north of Dallas was killed.

