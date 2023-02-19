Top five plays of the week

ROCKFORD — It was an action packed Friday full of Girls Basketball Regional Finals and we found the five best plays from those games.
At number five, we start in Huntley when Guilford's Tajanea Hanserd can't get the ball to go in, Jhanel Coleman gets the rebound, she can't get the ball up, but Lindsay Knuth is there with the team effort and the points for the lady Vikings.
At number four, it's Boylan's Kaylee Harter, she finds herself with the ball wide open, launches the deep shot and nails the three to bring it down to a two point game.
Coming in at number three, we go to Winnebago and Byron where it's Campbell Shrank, off the pass, she's going to work it down low and get the tough basket to fall.
Bago would go on to lose however in that one ending their season.
In at number two, we go to Orangeville and Morrison for this turnover, looks like it's leading to more Orangeville points, but Diana Robbins says "not so fast" and gets the big rejection.
Orangeville, though, winning their first regional title in more than 25 years.
Our top play of the week is back out in Huntley, where Guilford's Lindsey Knuth nails a three at the end of the first.
That would prove critical in the Vikings' win over the red raiders for their first regional championship since 1996.
The G-Vikes will face South Elgin next week in the Hampshire sectional.