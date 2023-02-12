ROCKFORD — Another week of high school hoops wrapped up over the weekend, here is this week's top five plays of the week.
Coming it at number five it's Walt Hill, with a beautiful crossover into a step back 3 even having some words for the Winnebago bench.
At number four, its the auburn knights doing it on both ends. Braden Torrence with the big rejection at the rim.
This guy's gonna be a problem in the big northern for a while at number three its Dixon Sophomore Darius Harrington getting the and one.
At number two its East's Sterling Hoarde to his brother Matthew as he hammers it home, raising the roof on the way back down.
At number one it's Boylan's Steven Ezeofor with the slick pass to Johnny Kerestes.
A great pass leading to the bucket.