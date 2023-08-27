Top Five Plays from Week One of the High School Football Season

ROCKFORD, Ill. — After a thrilling week one of the High School football season, it's time to show you the top five plays of the week.
Below are highlights from Friday and Saturday's games along with scores.
Saturday Scores:
Belvidere North 48 Freeport 18
Dakota 48 Fisher 12
Orangeville 46 AFC 12
Friday Highlights:
Friday Scores:
NIC-10
Boylan 24, East 0
Jefferson 8, Hononegah 55
Harlem 12, Auburn 6
Guilford 28, Belvidere 0
Big Northern
Dixon 28, Stillman Valley 14
Winnebago 23, Rockford Lutheran 56
Rock Falls 6, Byron 77
Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 8
North Boone 0, Oregon 6
NUIC
Stockton 16, DuPec 20
Fulton 18, Forreston 22
Eastland-Pearl City 6, Galena 28
Lena-Winslow 68, West Carroll 0
8-Man
Peoria Heights 14, Polo 62
Hiawatha 26, South Beloit 58
Other
Woodstock 0, Rochelle 40
Sycamore 42, DeKalb 42