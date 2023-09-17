Top five plays from week four in High School Football

ROCKFORD — After another thrilling week of high school football in the Stateline, let's look back at the top five plays from week four.
#5: A-F-C's Logan Mershon uses his legs to score a long touchdown, looking like Johnny Football in the process, dodging the Sobo tacklers before getting into the end zone.
#4: Tyler Shaner helps lead Dixon to a 30-0 win with four touchdowns including one through the air to the birthday boy Collin Scott who laid out to make a fantastic catch in the end zone.
#3: Stillman Valley's Luke Miller continues to prove it's the year of the toe-tap catch with an insane interception on Rockford-Christian's Jaden Williams.
#2: Hononegah's Cole Warren airs it out for his number one man Isaiah Houi who gives it everything he has leaping for the forty yard catch helping the Indians win big over Freeport.
#1: Have to shoutout the girls here, Byron's Brynn Green showing off here making an incredible catch with the defender right by her side, casually flipping it to herself before taking it into the end zone.