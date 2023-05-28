Top five plays from the past week in High School Sports

ROCKFORD — After another week of intense action throughout area high school sports, more and more players are stepping up and making crucial plays to help their teams.
Here are five of the best plays from this past week.
-At number five, it's Boylan Soccer's Vivian Campa setting up Kyra Cruickshank with a beautiful header.
-Staying at Boylan for number four where Austin Alonso shows off his hops to turn a double play against Sycamore.
-Number three may not be a play but when you throw a 12 strikeout no-hitter in the Sectional Championship, you deserve to be recognized and Orangeville's Leah Baker did just that helping her team beat South Beloit.
-Number two sends us to Hononegah where it was Drake Broege putting a charge into an opposite field homerun that would help the Indians defeat Harlem in a thriller.
-Sticking with Hononegah at number one where Indian's Volleyball star Brayden Savistski-Lynde helps save a ball that would eventually lead to an out, giving Hononegah the Regional Championship.
The Indians play for a Sectional Championship coming up on Tuesday.