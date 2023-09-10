Top five plays from around the area of Week Three in high school football

ROCKFORD — Football season is officially in full swing with the NFL kicking off on Sunday.
Area high school teams are prepping for week four but first, we take a look back at the top five plays from week three around the area.
#5: Starting at number five, we go back to our game of the week where Boylan's Connor Dennis finds his man Mason Caltagerone in the end zone. This ended in a crazy overtime finish with Boylan pulling out the 35-34 win.
#4: At number four, we go to North Boone taking on Winnebago and this connection has always been strong. You can only hope to contain the Jack Christensen, Chris Doetch combo. They hook up here for the touchdown, North Boone taking the win 55 to 6.
#3: Dupec's Jaylen Noud takes the punt and works his magic bobbing and weaving through the Dakota Indians special teams unit on his way to the house.
#2: Rockford Lutheran's Gavin Sanders takes the direct snap and goes right but then decides the left side looks a little better, he takes it and he is gone.
#1: Its the year of the toe tap catch and this week we go to Harlem, where this play ended the half. Derek Anderson puts one on a rope to Jordan Vyborny in their 23-0 win.