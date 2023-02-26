Top Five Plays: Championship Edition

ROCKFORD — Tons of local regional and sectional title games took place in the last week.
Here are this week's top five plays.
In at number five it's Boylan's J'Marr Johnson with the and-one off some nice passing from his teammates.
At number four, it's the Stillman Valley girls still fighting in a tough game, when Mya Jansen went off the glass after a nice pass from her teammate to keep it inbounds.
At number three, South Beloit's Ross Robertson ran the show with three blocks in the game to help his team move on.
Coming in at number two, it was Pecatonica's Korbin Gann with a long pass across the court to his teammate who was able to get the quick two points.
Finally, our top play of the week was Auburn's Adrian Agee sealing the deal on a fourth quarter comeback, helping the Knights beat their crosstown rivals from Guilford for the regional title.