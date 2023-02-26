Top Five Plays: Championship Edition

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Rock, Winnebago and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 1.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   1.51  10 pm 2/26  5.0  6.1  5.7  4.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        1.9   7 am 2/21        -0.02       6.20  6 am 3/01


&&

Top Five Plays: Championship Edition

  • Updated
  • 0
FNN logo web

ROCKFORD — Tons of local regional and sectional title games took place in the last week.

Here are this week's top five plays.

In at number five it's Boylan's J'Marr Johnson with the and-one off some nice passing from his teammates.

At number four, it's the Stillman Valley girls still fighting in a tough game, when Mya Jansen went off the glass after a nice pass from her teammate to keep it inbounds.

At number three, South Beloit's Ross Robertson ran the show with three blocks in the game to help his team move on.

Coming in at number two, it was Pecatonica's Korbin Gann with a long pass across the court to his teammate who was able to get the quick two points.

Finally, our top play of the week was Auburn's Adrian Agee sealing the deal on a fourth quarter comeback, helping the Knights beat their crosstown rivals from Guilford for the regional title. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

