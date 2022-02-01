Tom Brady takes to social media, officially announces retirement from NFL

(WREX) — They say father time is undefeated, but we're not sure it ever had a challenger like Tom Brady when it comes to the NFL.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB took to social media Tuesday morning to officially announce he is retiring from the NFL after reports surfaced over the weekend that the first-ballot hall of famer was going to retire.
The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
In his announcement, the QB cited spending more time with his family while thanking his teammates and coaches.
Brady set several records during his career and has 7 Super Bowl titles to his name.
