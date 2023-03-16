Today's soaking showers may lead to a wintry mix early Friday

Our next system brings us soggy showers today as breezy winds and bitter cold temperatures move in for the end of the week.
This morning is off to a cloudy and quiet start. Dry conditions will remain for a few more hour with scattered showers expected to move in after 10 a.m.
The afternoon will see scattered showers move in as temperatures climb into the middle 40's. Showers will become more widespread into the evening bringing areas of heavy rain, there may still be some gaps within the rain.
The activity will continue to push through overnight but as temperatures drop, snow may mix in with the rain. Some may even see brief snow showers, possibility leaving behind a dusting.
Most of the area is expected to be dry for the morning commute into Friday morning, however there may still see a few flurries.
In terms of rain totals, most locations will fall between a quarter to three quarters of an inch.
Besides soaking showers, this system will also bring windy conditions. Winds will gust near 30 MPH during the day only to increase to 40 MPH into Friday. The system will have a cold front sweep through the area dropping out temperatures into the 30's for Friday.
Wind chills will fall into the low single digits early into Saturday with temperatures themselves staying within the middle to upper 20's. Saturday will feel more like a day in January.
Luckily, the bitter cold doesn't stick around for long as we slowly warm through Sunday as sunshine also returns. By Monday for the first day of Spring, afternoon highs will reach for the middle 40's. Starting Tuesday, we settle into a stretch of the 50's before active weather returns into Wednesday.