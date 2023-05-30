Toasty temperatures take over with low chances for rain

Temperatures soar into the 90's this week as low chances for showers and thunderstorms start to creep back.
Tuesday morning is off to a comfortable start as temperatures have dropped into the middle 50's. You may notice a few clouds, but sunshine will still dominate.
With a few clouds overhead and sunny skies, today will also bring on the summer heat. Afternoon highs are expected to break into the lower 90's! Don't forget the sunscreen if you're heading outdoors.
Air quality for today still remains unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those groups should consider limiting time outdoors today. Air quality is back to moderate levels tomorrow as we begin to see some improvements.
Wednesday also brings us a low chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated showers and or thunderstorms may bubble up tomorrow afternoon and quickly exit by the evening. Some areas may remain completely dry. This activity is not expected to bring much rainfall.
The same chance follows us into Thursday as we will still see some sunshine. A few showers are possible into the afternoon. Dry conditions are expected by the end of the week but especially for the weekend.
Despite a few low chances for rain, afternoon highs for most of this week will likely break into the lower 90's for a very toasty week. The upper 80's, low 90's are likely even into the weekend.