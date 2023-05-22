Toasty temperatures start off the week before we see a brief cool down

Summer-like temperatures take us through Tuesday before a cold front moves through with dry conditions still to dominate.
Monday morning brings a slight chill in the air as some have dropped into the upper 40's. Quiet conditions will greet you as you head out the door as we stay dry for today.
A few clouds will mix in with sunshine for our Monday as dry weather continues to take hold. Temperatures quickly climb into the lower 80's. Winds will stay relatively calm for a perfect start to a new week!
Overnight lows fall into the middle 50's with mostly clear skies expected. Summer-like temperatures stay with us through Tuesday as we climb back into the middle 80's with plenty of sunshine.
As we get to midweek, a cold front will arrive bringing us a brief cool down. Temperatures will fall into the 70's for Wednesday and upper 60's by Thursday. Even with this front moving through, conditions are expected to stay dry.
Sunshine will take control for most of this week and even into the holiday weekend. Temperatures bounce back into the 70's and the low 80's will likely be back by Sunday and Monday.
There is a low chance for showers into Sunday afternoon, however confidence remains low so stay tuned for more details.